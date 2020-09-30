California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 11,331 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 209,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,331 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Realogy were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Capital Management LP raised its stake in Realogy by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 4,423,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317,902 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Realogy by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,648,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,034,000 after buying an additional 1,561,327 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Realogy by 1,412.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 898,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 839,312 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Realogy by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 917,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 500,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy during the 2nd quarter worth $3,628,000.

In other news, Director Michael J. Williams bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,076. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Realogy stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.92. Realogy Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.98.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RLGY. ValuEngine raised Realogy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Evercore ISI raised Realogy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zelman & Associates raised Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

