California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 7,273 Shares of Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Overstock.com worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Overstock.com by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Overstock.com by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $74.19 on Wednesday. Overstock.com Inc has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $128.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -62.87 and a beta of 4.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.52 and a 200-day moving average of $40.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.20 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Overstock.com Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

OSTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

In other news, insider Meghan Tuohig sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,985 shares in the company, valued at $506,257. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $49,985.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,014 shares of company stock worth $1,558,832. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.