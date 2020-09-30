California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Sonos worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 4,166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sonos by 375.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonos alerts:

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 18,726 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $281,451.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 35,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $540,749.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,524.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,677 shares of company stock worth $2,608,045 in the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sonos from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sonos from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Sonos from $12.90 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. Sonos Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.65.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $249.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.21 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonos Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.