California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.76 Million Holdings in R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,107 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of R1 RCM worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,960 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,622 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,024 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,165 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,237 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Michael C. Feiner sold 71,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,107,677.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,245.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RCM. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of R1 RCM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.03. R1 RCM Inc has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 170.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.69.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The healthcare provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $314.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.94 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 182.08% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

