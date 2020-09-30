California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,459 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,342 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 428.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 55,363 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 36.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 13,971 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 11.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 54.4% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

SASR opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $38.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.73). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SASR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.