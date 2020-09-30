California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Methode Electronics worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

MEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Methode Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. Methode Electronics Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $41.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.03.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

