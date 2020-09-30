California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,196 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EGBN. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,492,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,240,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,473,000 after purchasing an additional 66,454 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,103,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,638,000 after acquiring an additional 51,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,918,000 after acquiring an additional 39,377 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. 69.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $49.84.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $93.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.38 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 27.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.37%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EGBN. BidaskClub downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

