Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,478,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,192,000 after purchasing an additional 57,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,096,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,089,000 after purchasing an additional 51,965 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 832,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,218,000 after purchasing an additional 199,642 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 659,939 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,378,000 after purchasing an additional 19,083 shares during the period.

CRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Carter’s from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carter’s from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Carter’s from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Carter’s from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

CRI opened at $85.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.24. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $112.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.33.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $514.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.12 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

