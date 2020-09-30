CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Holdings Cut by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 70.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,763 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 11.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth $291,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 314,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,862,000 after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group stock opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.84. CBRE Group Inc has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $374,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,485 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,301.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $304,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.14.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

