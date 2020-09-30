Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $16.73 Million Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,036 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of eHealth worth $16,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in eHealth in the first quarter worth $131,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in eHealth by 897.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in eHealth by 55.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

In other eHealth news, CEO Scott N. Flanders bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,577,000.00. Also, insider Phillip A. Morelock bought 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.29 per share, with a total value of $74,375.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,137.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 52,950 shares of company stock worth $3,793,496 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $76.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.36. eHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $52.71 and a one year high of $152.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of -0.29.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.22. eHealth had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $88.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.34 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EHTH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on eHealth from $127.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on eHealth in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of eHealth from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of eHealth from $138.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.38.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

