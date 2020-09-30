Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Invests $17.17 Million in Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 516,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,171,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Draftkings as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Draftkings in the second quarter worth about $753,034,000. Raine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Draftkings in the second quarter valued at approximately $722,269,000. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Draftkings in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,526,000. SherpaCapital LLC acquired a new position in Draftkings in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,918,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Draftkings in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $55.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.53. Draftkings Inc has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $59.45.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). Equities research analysts anticipate that Draftkings Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DKNG. BidaskClub upgraded Draftkings from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Draftkings in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Draftkings in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Draftkings in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.58.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

