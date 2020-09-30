Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 157,680 Shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,680 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Pinterest worth $18,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,481,000. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,543,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 222,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 119,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 23,918.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 711,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,783,000 after buying an additional 708,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.13 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.75 and a quick ratio of 11.75. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.56.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.79 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PINS. Wedbush upped their price objective on Pinterest from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pinterest from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Pinterest from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $44.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.69.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 7,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $283,217.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $60,769.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,170,267 shares of company stock valued at $148,650,938 in the last 90 days.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

