Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 22,166 Shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,166 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $17,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 116.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 226,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 121,615 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 94.1% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 31,276 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth about $265,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 23.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 9,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 294.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 69,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.99.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $311.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%.

HWC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $67,946.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

