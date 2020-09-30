Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.78% of The Ensign Group worth $17,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $56.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $60.35.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $584.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,873.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $166,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,788 shares of company stock worth $578,812 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.