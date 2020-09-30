Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,037 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,338 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Dicks Sporting Goods worth $16,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 286.5% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 335.0% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 870 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $57.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $59.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.79 and its 200 day moving average is $38.13.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.313 dividend. This is an increase from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.88%.

In other news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 6,873 shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $399,390.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,716,762.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Lauren R. Hobart sold 51,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $2,773,057.53. Following the transaction, the president now owns 204,946 shares in the company, valued at $11,134,716.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 454,787 shares of company stock worth $24,641,841. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $34.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Dicks Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.04.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

