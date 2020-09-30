Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,028,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 983,067 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $16,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6,365.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 394.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at $61,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,543.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on DRH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.59.

Shares of DRH opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $11.79.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business’s revenue was down 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.