Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,922 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Evertec worth $16,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evertec by 13.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,308,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,371,000 after buying an additional 878,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Evertec by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,918,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,703,000 after purchasing an additional 80,595 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Evertec by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,197,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after purchasing an additional 20,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evertec by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,274,000 after purchasing an additional 47,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Evertec by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 759,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,255,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Evertec alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on EVTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Evertec from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Evertec in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Evertec from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Evertec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Shares of EVTC opened at $34.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day moving average is $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Evertec Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.23 million. Evertec had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 45.03%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evertec Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

Evertec Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Evertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.