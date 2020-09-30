Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 210,236 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 645,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 210,236 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $17,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.69 per share, with a total value of $493,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.06 per share, with a total value of $250,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,574 over the last ninety days. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAT stock opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.61. American Assets Trust, Inc has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $82.11 million during the quarter. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 3.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

AAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. American Assets Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Read More: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.