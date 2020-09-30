Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,499 Shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Energizer worth $18,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,674,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 16,035 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $53.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). Energizer had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 42.46%. The business had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.91.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.21 per share, with a total value of $90,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,322.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

