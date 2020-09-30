Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Stake Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 86.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 270,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 125,916 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $13,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 484,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,486,000 after buying an additional 300,973 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 26.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 22,517 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,711,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 29.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 464,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after buying an additional 79,671 shares in the last quarter.

GTLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $69.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.34 and its 200-day moving average is $47.79. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $77.56.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

