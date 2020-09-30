Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Stock Position Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 108.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director C Taylor Pickett acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $232,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,075.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $86,190.00. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OFC stock opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.50. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $144.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.93.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.