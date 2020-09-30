Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,468 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 124,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 30,346 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $2,810,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 94.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $4,484,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $49.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.83. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $71.11. The company has a quick ratio of 12.30, a current ratio of 12.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

DCPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

In related news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $143,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at $622,138.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 23,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $1,294,519.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,656.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,330 shares of company stock worth $5,966,578 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

