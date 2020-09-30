Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,010,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901,343 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.27% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $13,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.59 million, a PE ratio of -8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.27). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

