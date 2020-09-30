Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENTA. Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 700,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,017,000 after purchasing an additional 210,933 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 262,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,478,000 after purchasing an additional 134,209 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 264,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 93,476 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,181,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,695,000 after purchasing an additional 77,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $899.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.45 and a beta of 0.40. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $67.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.91.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.86.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

