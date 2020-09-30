Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires Shares of 20,300 Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRKL shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookline Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $16.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $681.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.84 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 12.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.