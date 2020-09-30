Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 91.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,960 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 281.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Argus lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.47.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $138.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $190.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.57 and its 200-day moving average is $142.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

