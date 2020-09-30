Engineers Gate Manager LP Lowers Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,196 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPK opened at $86.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $69.47 and a 1 year high of $101.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.21.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 48.09%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPK. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Chesapeake Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.57.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

