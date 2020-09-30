Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases New Shares in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.27% of Chembio Diagnostics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $38,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. Chembio Diagnostics Inc has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $95.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 72.75% and a negative net margin of 71.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chembio Diagnostics Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Colliers Secur. downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Chembio Diagnostics Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.