Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 15,064 Shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its holdings in Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,064 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Amalgamated Bank were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 101,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $647,000. 37.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amalgamated Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ AMAL opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05. The stock has a market cap of $334.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.80. Amalgamated Bank has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Amalgamated Bank’s payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

