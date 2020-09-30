Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 1,650 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSTO. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 90.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. Vista Outdoor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.44.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.54. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $479.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. B. Riley raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.79.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.