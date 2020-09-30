Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,342 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

ENV has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Envestnet from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Envestnet from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Envestnet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $77.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.93. Envestnet Inc has a one year low of $45.53 and a one year high of $92.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.70 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Envestnet Inc will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

