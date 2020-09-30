ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,153 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.66% of ESCO Technologies worth $14,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $344,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,261,000 after buying an additional 55,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESE stock opened at $81.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.76. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.64 and a 12-month high of $107.10.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.50 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

