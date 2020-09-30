FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) CEO John Alan Smith Sells 1,823 Shares

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) CEO John Alan Smith sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.66, for a total transaction of $464,245.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,963.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Alan Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 22nd, John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of FedEx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $192,207.04.

FDX opened at $253.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $259.95. The firm has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Stephens upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet raised shares of FedEx from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.60.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

