First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 990,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,021 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $13,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,476,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,561,000 after purchasing an additional 501,114 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,036,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,191,000 after buying an additional 465,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,348,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,155,000 after buying an additional 309,669 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,393,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,651,000 after buying an additional 305,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 746,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,967,000 after acquiring an additional 256,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.23. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $178.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.80 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Equities analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

FMBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Midwest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

