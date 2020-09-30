Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,063 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fitbit were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIT. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fitbit by 6.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fitbit by 25.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Fitbit by 7.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,801 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Fitbit during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Fitbit by 2.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 360,059 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

FIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fitbit in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.35 target price on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Fitbit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.84.

Shares of FIT opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. Fitbit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.48. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. The firm had revenue of $261.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.85 million. Research analysts forecast that Fitbit Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

