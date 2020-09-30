Fmr LLC Purchases 749,993 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749,993 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.38% of United Parcel Service worth $1,321,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Standpoint Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.48.

Shares of UPS opened at $168.50 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $171.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.60 and its 200-day moving average is $119.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

In related news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

