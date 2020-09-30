Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 18,093 Shares of Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) by 11.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 171,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,093 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Aphria were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Aphria by 21.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aphria by 64.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Aphria by 26.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aphria by 126.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aphria by 209.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 504,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 341,426 shares during the last quarter. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Aphria in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Aphria from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aphria in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.60.

Shares of APHA opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.07. Aphria Inc has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $6.15.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.64 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aphria Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

