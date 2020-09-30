Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.22 per share, with a total value of $66,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

GBDC opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.66.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.34%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 4,297.5% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GBDC. BidaskClub cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

