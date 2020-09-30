Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of Inter Parfums worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 28.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 143,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 67,464 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 233,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 135,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Inter Parfums from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BWS Financial raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.86.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.20 and a 52-week high of $81.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day moving average of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.