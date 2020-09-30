Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 149,107 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3D Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

DDD opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $595.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.51. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $12.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $112.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.58 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. Equities analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $91,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 459,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,958.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

