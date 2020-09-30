Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stake in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,747 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 448.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Paramount Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Paramount Group from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.24 and a beta of 0.97. Paramount Group Inc has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $171.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.54 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

