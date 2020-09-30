Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stake in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.13% of Stewart Information Services worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 195.2% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 508.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,254 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $52,693.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,772,707.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 24,669 shares of company stock worth $1,041,296 in the last three months. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $43.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.06. Stewart Information Services Corp has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $46.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $516.11 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Corp will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

