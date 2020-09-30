Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 518.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 975.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VSH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Vishay Intertechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Vishay Intertechnology has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.48.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $581.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.40 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

