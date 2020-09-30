Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $937,000 Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.05% of Healthcare Services Group worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 308.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 32,911 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 22.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 100,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 73.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 8,169 shares in the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

HCSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Shares of HCSG opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.30. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $31.30.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $452.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.41 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.10%.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.