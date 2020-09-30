Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $945,000 Stake in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in L Brands were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 610.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on L Brands from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on L Brands from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on L Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on L Brands from $14.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut L Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.55.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $851,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,339 shares in the company, valued at $7,270,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LB opened at $30.36 on Wednesday. L Brands Inc has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $31.93. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.73.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that L Brands Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

