Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $958,000 Stock Position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Raven Industries worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 921,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,558,000 after purchasing an additional 354,758 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Raven Industries by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,526,000 after acquiring an additional 331,458 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in Raven Industries by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 837,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,779,000 after acquiring an additional 242,727 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Raven Industries by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,679,000 after acquiring an additional 175,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Raven Industries by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 131,940 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Raven Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Raven Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Raven Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

In other Raven Industries news, Director Jason M. Andringa acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $60,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,482. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc E. Lebaron acquired 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $109,986.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,782.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAVN opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.04. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

