Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 10,217 Shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,217 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of American Axle & Manufact. worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 907,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 30,062 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 258.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 161,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 116,220 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufact. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufact. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on AXL. ValuEngine raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $11.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.56.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.62 million. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

