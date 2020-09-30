Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,275 Shares of International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBOC. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Bancshares by 2,656.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 247,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after buying an additional 238,231 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 901,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,882,000 after purchasing an additional 157,023 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $2,902,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $2,459,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,887,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,724,000 after purchasing an additional 47,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

In other International Bancshares news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 140,000 shares of International Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $4,359,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,936,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,304,291.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Bancshares stock opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.24. International Bancshares Corp has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.10.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 28.72%.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

