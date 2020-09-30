Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,298 Shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.05% of Hancock Whitney worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,672,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,065,000 after purchasing an additional 326,692 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,655,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,313,000 after purchasing an additional 107,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,518,000 after purchasing an additional 47,546 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,442,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,155,000 after purchasing an additional 45,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares in the last quarter.

HWC opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average is $19.99.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $311.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%.

HWC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $67,946.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

