Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,796 Shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Warrior Met Coal worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $894.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Read More: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.